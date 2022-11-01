God of War (2018) Sales Top 23 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio have announced God of War (2018) has sold over 23 million units worldwide.

The figure is up from 19.5 million units sold as of August 2021.

God of War released for the PlayStation 4 on April 20, 2018 and for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 14, 2022.

The sequel to the game, God of War Ragnarök, will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

