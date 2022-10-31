Cyan Announces Remake to Myst Sequel Riven - News

Cyan has announced a remake to the puzzle adventure game, Riven, which is the sequel to Myst.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read an FAQ below:

Q: Are you working on a remake of Riven?

A: Yes.

Q: Is it a remaster or a from-the-ground-up modern remake?

A: It is a modern remake.

Q: Is this remake point-and-click only like the original Riven was, or will it be traversable in 3D space?

A: The remake of Riven will be fully traversable in 3D space. Any other supported navigation methods will be announced at a later date.

Q: Why did this take so long? It’s been 25 years!

A: Riven is one of the most highly regarded games in Cyan’s history. We didn’t want to approach it lightly or frivolously. Cyan is a small indie studio. We wanted to make sure we could take on such a difficult, costly and complicated endeavor—and do it well.

Q: Is this the Starry Expanse Project?

A: No, this is a from-the-ground-up remake of Riven from Cyan. However, the Starry Expanse team did assist in kicking off this project. See our blog post here for more details on that.

Q: Which platforms is it coming to, when it is coming out, what are the system requirements… etc.?

A: We don’t have information to share about that yet.

Q: If I purchased a copy of the original Riven, will I get a free copy of this remake?

A: Thank you for your support over the years! But, no. This new Riven is not an update or upgrade, it is a modern from-the-ground-up remake that has required (and will continue to require) a substantial investment of resources.

Q: I must know more! Where can I find out more information about this new version of Riven?!

A: The best way to keep up with the development process is to subscribe to our Cyan Insider newsletter, as we typically share the latest news with our subscribers first!

