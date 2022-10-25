Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Reveals New Ghost Dog Pokemon Greavard - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new trailer and details for a brand-new Pokémon Greavard that will be in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Category: Ghost Dog Pokemon

Ghost Dog Pokemon Type: Ghost

Ghost Height: 2′ (0.6 m)

2′ (0.6 m) Weight: 77.2 lbs. (35.0 kg)

77.2 lbs. (35.0 kg) Ability: Pickup

Normally, Greavard barely moves, resting peacefully underground. It pokes the topmost part of its head above ground and lights an eerie glow at its tip, then waits for someone to approach. When a person draws near, Greavard jumps out of the ground while letting out a spooky cry that would startle most unsuspecting people—though it doesn’t appear to do this with ill intent.

Greavard has such a friendly and affectionate personality that paying it even the slightest bit of attention will make it so overjoyed that it will follow Trainers wherever they go. Of all the Pokemon residing in the Paldea region, it is known to be especially easy to befriend.

However, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life-force of those around it, so it’s best not to play with it too much. What’s more, it also has powerful jaws that can shatter bones. A single bite from Greavard can be grievous—so Trainers are advised to approach it with caution.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

