Square Enix Trademarks Symbiogenesis, Bandai Namco Trademarks Dream Match

Square Enix filed for a trademark in Japan on October 13 for Symbiogenesis.

Symbiogenesis is also known as the endosymbiotic theory and is the evolutionary theory where two organisms merge into a single new organism.

Bandai Namco has also filed for a trademark in Japan in October 14 for Dream Match.

Bandai Namco had previously released Famista Dream Match for iOS and Android, which was shut down in June 2016. It isn't known if Dream Match is related to Famista Dream Match.

