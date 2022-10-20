Switch Number One in Europe in September 2022, PS5 Sales Up 28% and XS Sales Nearly Double - Sales

/ 522 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

FIFA 23 took first place on the Europe charts for September 2022, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry. Sales were up six percent compared to FIFA 22.

NBA 2K23 debuted in second place with sales up 10.5 percent compared to last year's release.

Splatoon 3 debuted in third place and might have debuted in second place if digital sales were included. However, Nintendo doesn't share digital sales of its games.

The Last of Us Part I was the one other new release in the charts. It debuted in fifth place.

There were a total of 14.4 million games sold in September across Europe, which is a decrease of 13.8 percent year-on-year. 5.82 million games were physical store sales, which is a drop of 3.7 percent.

There were 394,000 video game consoles sold across Europe in September. However, it should be noted the hardware charts exclude two major European countries - the UK and Germany.

Console sales were down 20 percent compared to September 2021, but it was up over 29 percent compared to August 2022.

Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console across the tracked markets in Europe. Sales were up over 11 percent compared to August.

PlayStation 5 sales were up 28 percent month-over-month. Xbox Series X|S saw the biggest increase with sales nearly double compared to August.

There were 1.44 million accessories sold, which is down seven percent year-over-year, but up 22 percent month-over-month.

The PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory, followed by the PS4 DualSense controller in second.

Top 20 Games in Europe in September 2022, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 FIFA 23 (EA) 2 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 3 Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)* 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 The Last of Us: Part 1 (Sony) 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 7 F1 22 (EA/Codemasters) 8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 9 Saints Row (Deep Silver) 10 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 11 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) 12 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 13 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 14 Sid Meier's Civilization VI (2K Games) 15 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo) 16 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 17 Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) 18 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 19 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (Konami) 20 Riders Republic (Ubisoft)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE ion>and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles