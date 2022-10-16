Silent Hill Update Coming This Wednesday, October 19 - News

Konami announced it will reveal the latest updates on the Silent Hill series this Wednesday, October 19 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK.

It is possible the new game in the series will be called Silent Hill: The Short Message as it was rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea last month.

A new Silent Hill game has been rumored for years.

In your restless dreams, do you see that town?



The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDThttps://t.co/8Knoq9xYsa — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) October 16, 2022

