Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launches November 18 for PC

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software announced Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on November 18.

Pre-orders for the game lets you unlock some content early - the T.R.A.C.K. Suit, Into the Spider-Verse Suit, the Gravity Well gadget, and three Skill Points.

View the PC features trailer below:

Here are the PC requirements:

Minimum Recommended Very High Amazing Ray Tracing Ultimate Ray Tracing Average Performance 720 @ 30 FPS 1080p @ 60 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60 FPS (4K @ 30 FPS) 4K @ 60 FPS Graphic Presets Very Low 1080p @ 60 FPSMedium Very High High Ray Tracing High High Ray Tracing Very High GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GBor AMD Radeon RX 580 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT CPU Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent Intel Core i5-4670or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5-11600Kor AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7-12700Kor AMD Ryzen 9 5900X RAM 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 32 GB OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Storage 75 GB HDD 75 GB SSD 75 GB SSD 75 GB SSD 75 GB SSD

Read details on the game below:

Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.

Key Features

The Rise of Miles Morales

Miles Morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills.

A War for Power

A war for control of Marvel’s New York has broken out between a devious energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army. With his new home at the heart of the battle, Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero and decide what he must sacrifice for the greater good.

A Vibrant New Home

Traverse the snowy streets of his new, vibrant, and bustling neighborhood as Miles searches for a sense of belonging. When the lines blur between his personal and crime-fighting lives, he discovers who he can trust, and what it feels like to truly be home.

PC Features

PC Optimized Graphics

Enjoy a variety of graphics quality options to tailor to a wide range of devices, unlocked framerates, and support for other technologies including performance boosting NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA DLSS 2, image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA, and latency-reducing NVIDIA Reflex. Upscaling technologies AMD FSR 2.1, Intel XeSS and IGTI are also supported.

Ray-Traced Reflections and Shadows

See the city come to life with stunning ray-traced reflection and ray-traced shadow options with a variety of quality modes to choose from.

Ultra-Wide Monitor Support

Take in the cinematic sights of Marvel’s New York with support for a range of screen setups, including 16:9, 16:10, 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 resolutions. 48:9 resolutions with triple monitor setups are compatible with NVIDIA Surround or AMD Eyefinity.

Controls and Customization

Feel what it’s like to play as Spider-Man through immersive haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects using a PlayStation DualSense™ controller on a wired USB connection. Enjoy full mouse and keyboard support with various customizable control options.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

