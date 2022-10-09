FIFA 23 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

FIFA 23 has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 2, 2022.

NBA 2K23 is down one spot to second place, while Grand Theft Auto V dropped two spots to fourth place.

There were two The Lord of the Rings games to re-enter the top 10 this week. Middle-Earth: Shadow of War came in third place and Middle-Earth: The Shadow Bundle came in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

FIFA 23 - NEW NBA 2K23 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Grand Theft Auto V Tekken 7 Assassin's Creed Odyssey Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Middle-Earth: The Shadow Bundle Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Batman Arkham Collection

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

