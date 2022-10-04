PlayStation to Wait 'At Least a Year' Before Releasing Games on PC, Except for Live Service Titles - News

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst in an interview with Julien Chieze on YouTube discussed Sony Interactive Entertainment's plans on releasing its PlayStation games on PC.

The plan is to wait at least a year after a first-party game releases on PlayStation consoles before the game were to launch on PC. The exception would be live services that could see a day and date release on PlayStation and PC.

"I think going forward we'll see at least a year between releases on our own platform, PlayStation, and on the PC platform." Hulst said. "Possibly with the exception of live service games.

"Live service games are a little bit different in nature because you want to have a really strong community, really strong engagement right away. Right when you go live. So we might in the case of our live service offerings go day and date with PC and the PlayStation platform."

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released God of War (2018), Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Days Gone, and Horizon Zero Dawn on PC.

Confirmed PlayStation games coming soon to PC includes Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Last of Us Part I, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

