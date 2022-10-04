Hermen Hulst: Sony Could Create Movies or TV Shows Based on FromSoftware IP - News

/ 540 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst in an interview with Reuters said Sony's investment in FromSoftware could lead to IP from the company being used in future PlayStation Production projects.

"You should think of collaborations on the game development side first and foremost, but it's also not unthinkable with our PlayStation Productions efforts that we explore opportunities," said Hulst on FromSoftweare.

PlayStation Productions was formed in 2019 with a goal to bring the company's existing gaming IP to film and television.

PlayStation Productions is working on its first TV show, The Last of Us, which is set to debut on HBO in 2023. Joel is played by Pedro Pascal and Ellie is played by Bella Ramsey.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Tencent subsidiary Sixjoy Hong Kong recently acquired a combined 30.34 percent stake in the Elden Ring developer. Sixjoy Hong Kong will own a 16.25 percent stake in FromSoftware, while Sony Interactive Entertainment will own 14.09 percent. Kadokawa Corporation will remain the largest shareholder owning 69.66 percent of the shares.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles