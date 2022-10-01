The Legend of Tianding Launches October 31 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Neon Doctrine and developer Creative Games & Computer Graphics Corporation announced The Legend of Tianding will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 31. On the same day, the Boss Rush mode will release for all platforms.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in November 2021. The game is also planned for iOS.

View a new trailer of the game below:

The new versions of the game has new features:

See how your legend stacks up against your friend’s in online leaderboards.

Test yourself against Tianding’s rogue’s gallery in Boss Rush mode.

Get more off Dadaocheng on your screen with Ultrawide monitor support.

Experience the full beauty of the city, the mountains, and clashing martial arts in 4K resolution, running at 120 frames per second (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC only).

Read details on the game below:

Play as Liao Tianding (also known as Liau Thiam-Ting), vigilante of Taipei city and wanted by the Colonial Japanese authorities. Rob the rich, feed the poor, and fight for justice in the streets of early 20th century Taipei as Taiwan’s legendary outlaw.

Based on real events, real people and real situations, The Legend of Tianding is an exploration of a place and time often overlooked and presented in the style of Traditional Chinese Manga.

Battle the colonial authorities in style with a tanto, waist sash, and fast paced Kung Fu in tightly tuned technical combat. Execute advanced aerial combos, steal weapons from your enemies, use your waist sash and grappling hook to fly around the battlefield, and strike fear into the hearts of your oppressors.

Take on incredible bosses like deadly courtesans, greedy businessmen, and even military leaders, each one guaranteed to challenge you with their dynamic abilities and brutal attacks.

Explore the Dadaocheng area of Taipei city as it looked like in the early 1900’s Run through colorful streets, ride on a speeding train, and make your escape through dark sewers, all done in the style of a retro Traditional Chinese Manga.

Even the playing field and tailor Liao Tianding to your playstyle with different equippable talismans! These magical items grant you bonuses such as recovering more health from food, regaining stamina faster, or even reducing the damage you take.

