Shatter Remastered Deluxe Arrives November 2 for All Major Platforms

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer PikPok announced Shatter Remastered Deluxe will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on November 2 for $9.99.

"When it was first released in 2009, the original Shatter flipped the brick-breaking genre on its head," said PikPok CEO Mario Wynands.

"We’re thrilled to bring this action-packed title to console and Steam players in a completely remastered package, featuring beautiful 4K visuals, enhanced visual effects, and an upgraded 5.1 soundtrack. Revisiting and updating this classic has been a delight as we also work on other exciting unannounced new projects behind the scenes."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Relive the award-winning classic that redefined a genre.

Shatter returns in stunning 4K resolution running at 120 frames per second, with a modernized user interface, and multiple visual improvements. Re-experience the highly acclaimed original soundtrack, remixed and remastered in 5.1 surround sound.

Shatter Remastered Deluxe brings back the brick-breaking action.

Travel through 10 distinct worlds and battle nine unique bosses; packed with amazing physics effects, power-ups and special attacks. Take control of the playing field with the innovative “Suck and Blow” mechanic, altering the game to your benefit and charging up ultimate ability SHARDSTORM.

Key Features:

Vibrant 3D style presented across 10 distinct worlds.

A unique “Suck and Blow” mechanic that gives you more control when targeting attacks.

71 levels of intense action that present new challenges as you progress.

Nine incredible Boss battles that will push your brick-breaking skills to the limit.

Includes five game modes: Story – Explore the full Shatter Remastered Deluxe experience across 71 exciting levels. Endless – Stay alive as long as possible to chase your highest score. Boss Rush – Take on all nine bosses back to back in the ultimate challenge. Time Attack – Get the highest score you can in a limited time. Couch Co-Op – Team up with a friend and compete for the best score.

Global leaderboards so you can track your high scores against the best brick-breakers in the world.

Highly acclaimed original synthwave soundtrack, remixed and remastered in 5.1 surround sound.

