Gearbox: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 'Shattered All of Our Target Expectations' - News

/ 467 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Gearbox Entertainment founder and CEO Randy Pitchford during Embracer Group's AGM said Tiny Tina's Wonderlands shattered expectations.

"Gearbox Software achieved a major victory this past year with the launch of a new franchise, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands," said Pitchford (and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle).

"Wonderlands shattered all of our target expectations, both critically and commercially, and I'm thrilled to report that in addition to great financial rewards from this victory that will be coming our way in the coming quarters, we have established a firm beachhead.

"We now clearly have a new franchise on our hands, with future experiences already under development at Gearbox."

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 25, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles