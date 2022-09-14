By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Like a Dragon 8 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 548 Views

Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced turn-based RPG, Like a Dragon 8, for the PlayStation 5Xbox Series X|SPlayStation 4Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. It will launch in early 2024.

Like a Dragon 8 is the sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon and is a "larger-than-life turn-based RPG." It stars Yakuza: Like a Dragon protagonist Ichiban Kasuga and  and Yakuza series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu.

View the announcement trailer below:

5 Comments
aTokenYeti (2 hours ago)

Early 2024 and it’s still launching on the Xbox one and PS4? Why? Those consoles will be more than 10 years old by that point

zero129 (3 hours ago)

If they going to change the name from Yakuza to Like a Dragon why not drop the 8 as im sure that would be confusing for new fans and just call it Like a Dragon 2..

KLXVER (6 hours ago)

Like A Dragon is my favorite Yakuza game. Cant wait for this!

The Fury (8 hours ago)

Name change for the west? I also love the idea they just straight up went for turn base combat now.

Leynos (8 hours ago)

Kewl!

