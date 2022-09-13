Discord Voice Chat Now Available for Everyone on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft has announced Discord voice chat is now available for everyone on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

With the latest update you can now voice chat with anyone on Discord in voice channels and group calls directly from your Xbox console. This makes it easier to chat with friends across Xbox, PC, and mobile.

Read details via Xbox Wire below:

In July we announced that we were working with Discord to streamline your audio experience so that you can play with friends from all your gaming communities right from your Xbox. Starting today, Discord Voice is available on all Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

With this update, you can now chat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls directly from your console, making it easy to connect with friends across mobile, Xbox, and PC. This means that you will be able to see who is in the call and speaking while you are playing on your console. You’ll also be able to adjust the sound and switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat while you play all your favorite games.

To get started, head to the Discord mobile app and link your Discord account to your Xbox. You’ll need to do this step even if you’ve linked accounts before. After that, you can join any Discord voice channel or call and transfer it to your Xbox.

Thank you to all our Xbox Insiders who gave feedback to help shape the experience. Stay tuned – we’re excited to bring more Discord experiences to Xbox in the future!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

