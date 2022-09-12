The Last of Us Part I Tops the French Charts - Sales

The Last of Us Part I (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 35, 2022, according to SELL.

Horizon: Forbidden West (PS5) dropped from first to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in third place, while Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

The Last of Us Part I Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

Saints Row Day One Edition F1 Manager 2022 Forza Horizon 5

PS4 F1 Manager 2022 F1 22 Saints Row Day One Edition Xbox One Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection F1 22 Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Strikers: Battle League Animal Crossing: New Horizons PC Farming Simulator 22 The Sims 4 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

