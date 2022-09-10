Trackmania Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One in Early 2023 - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Nadeo announced the free-to-play racing game, Trackmania, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna in early 2023. The game first released for PC in July 2020.

View the console and cloud announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Trackmania, the racing franchise from Ubisoft Nadeo, is back with the most compelling remake of Trackmania Nations.

Starter Access

Enjoy a fun racing experience for free with regularly updated content and collectable rewards.

No AI, Real Players’ Ghosts

Even solo, race against other players’ ghosts that are close to your level to help you improve progressively, at your own pace.

Regularly Updated Content

25 official tracks, updated every 3 months and playable solo, online and locally to practice your racing skills.

Progression

You can either play by yourself and enjoy the drive, or collect medals and assess your skills with regional and international rankings.

