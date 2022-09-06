Saints Row Enters the Italian Charts at the Top - Sales

Saints Row (PS5) debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 34, 2022, which ended August 28, 2022.

F1 22 (PS4) dropped one spot to third place, while Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) jumped up from ninth to fourth place. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) dropped from first to fifth place.

The rest of the top 10 are Nintendo Switch titles. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place, Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place, Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in eighth place, Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is in ninth place, and Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) rounds out the top 10.

There are five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four PlayStation 4 titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 34, 2022:

Saints Row (PS5) - NEW Saints Row (PS4) - NEW F1 22 (PS4) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Minecraft (NS) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS)*

*Retail sales only

