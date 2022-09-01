Halo Infinite Online Co-Op and Forge to Launch in November, Season 3 Delayed to March 2023 - News

343 Industries has released an updated roadmap for future update for Halo Infinite. This includes a number of delays.

The beta for Forge Mode and campaign network co-op will launch on November 8 as part of a Winter Update. 343 Industries has decided to cancel split-screen co-op entirely.

"We have had to make the difficult decision not to ship campaign splitscreen co-op and take the resources that we would use on that and go after this list and all these other things that we're going to talk about," said Joseph Staten, the head of Creative at 343 Industries.

The Winter Update will run from November 8 to March 7. Alongside Forge and online co-op, it will also add a free 30 tier Battle Pass, two new maps called Detachment and Argyle that will showcase what Forge is capable of, a match XP beta, the new Covert One Flag mode, the Winter Contingency II December event, and quality of life improvements.

Season 3 will run from March 7 to June 27. It will ad new maps for Arena and Big Team Battle, the new M392 Bandit weapons, new Shroud Screen equipment, a new 100 tier Battle Pass, custom game browser, in-game reporting, new VIP and Escalation game modes, a new Fracture event, new narrative event, update to the Forge beta, and quality of life improvements.

Check out the complete roadmap below:

