Halo Infinite Online Co-Op and Forge to Launch in November, Season 3 Delayed to March 2023 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 23 minutes ago / 140 Views
343 Industries has released an updated roadmap for future update for Halo Infinite. This includes a number of delays.
The beta for Forge Mode and campaign network co-op will launch on November 8 as part of a Winter Update. 343 Industries has decided to cancel split-screen co-op entirely.
"We have had to make the difficult decision not to ship campaign splitscreen co-op and take the resources that we would use on that and go after this list and all these other things that we're going to talk about," said Joseph Staten, the head of Creative at 343 Industries.
The Winter Update will run from November 8 to March 7. Alongside Forge and online co-op, it will also add a free 30 tier Battle Pass, two new maps called Detachment and Argyle that will showcase what Forge is capable of, a match XP beta, the new Covert One Flag mode, the Winter Contingency II December event, and quality of life improvements.
Season 3 will run from March 7 to June 27. It will ad new maps for Arena and Big Team Battle, the new M392 Bandit weapons, new Shroud Screen equipment, a new 100 tier Battle Pass, custom game browser, in-game reporting, new VIP and Escalation game modes, a new Fracture event, new narrative event, update to the Forge beta, and quality of life improvements.
Check out the complete roadmap below:
Forge and Custom Games Browser should be launching together. One does not work as intended without the other.
343 does not have the number of developers needed to run a live service properly. No one is denying how massive Forge will be. Halo 5's forge had a 1600 item limit. Infinite's forge has a 7000 item limit. On top of the advanced scripting for further customization. But not having CGB just massively loses so much of the appeal that's coming with forge.
That cancellation of splitscreen co-op too hurts like hell! But tbh, I haven't used splitscreen really in any game since Halo Reach probably. Also, a Winter Update not being called Season 3 despite it being the length of a full season is very weird lol.
Wonder what Bonnie Ross thinks about this..
https://twitter.com/i/status/834842559935451137
""We've also had a lot of learnings along the way," Ross says above. "When we fell down with multiplayer launch of MCC, or when we didn't put split-screen in with Halo 5, it was incredibly painful for the community and for us. It erodes trust with the community, as the community is a part of our world-building. A lot of learnings from that. I would say, for any FPS going out will have always have split-screen in going forward.""
But at least they are dropping it now instead of constantly promising it..