Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Reveals New Pokemon Grafaiai - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new trailer and details for a brand-new Pokémon Grafaiai that will be in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

View the Grafaiai trailer below:

Read details on Grafaiai below:

Category: Toxic Monkey Pokemon​

Toxic Monkey Pokemon​ Type: Poison/Normal​

Poison/Normal​ Height: 2’4″ (0.7 m)​

2’4″ (0.7 m)​ Weight: 60 lbs. (27.2 kg)​

60 lbs. (27.2 kg)​ Ability: Unburden / Poison Touch

Grafaiai is a moody Pokemon with a fastidious disposition. It doesn’t form packs, preferring to roam alone, and it is constantly caught up in territorial struggles with other Pokemon. Grafaiai specializes in using its poisonous saliva—which changes color depending on what the Pokemon eats—to attack foes by spitting at them or by slashing at them after coating its claws with the saliva.

Grafaiai is nocturnal and once the sun sets it licks its hands and fingers to cover them in poison and uses them to draw patterns on the trees in its territory. The poisonous saliva it uses to paint paralyzes Bug Pokeon, which are drawn to the saliva’s sweet, fragrant scent.

