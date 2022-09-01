Sons of the Forest Delayed to February 23, 2023 - News

Developer Endnight Games announced the first-person survival horror game, Sons of the Forest, has been delayed from October 2022 to February 23, 2023. It will launch for PC via Steam for $29.99.

"Due to the scope of our new game Sons of the Forest, it has been hard to pinpoint an exact release date, and today we have to delay one last time," the developer said via Twitter. "Giving us time to complete the polish we feel is needed, we will release February 23, 2023, priced at $29.99 USD."

