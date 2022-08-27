Gran Turismo 7 Tops the Swiss Charts, Madden NFL 23 Debuts - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Gran Turismo 7 has not only re-entered the top 10 on the Switzerland charts, but it took the top spot, according to SwissCharts.com for the 33rd week of 2022.

Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection also re-entered the top 10 this week. The game came in fifth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports, and FIFA 22 all dropped one spot to second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Madden NFL 23 debuted in 10th place.

There are a total of four Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, four multiplatform titles, and two PlayStation games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 33, 2022: Gran Turismo 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports FIFA 22 Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Minecraft Mario Party Superstars Grand Theft Auto V Mario Strikers: Battle League Madden NFL 23 - NEW

