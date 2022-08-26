Dishonored Tops the New Zealand Charts, Madden NFL 23 Debuts in 2nd - Sales

by, posted 18 minutes ago

Dishonored has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 21, 2022.

Madden NFL 23 debuted in second place.

Grand Theft Auto V dropped from second to third place, while The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition came in fourth place. Across The Obelisk took fifth place.

Two Fallout and two Doom games were in the top 10 this week. Fallout 4 came in sixth place, Doom Eternal in seventh place, Fallout: New Vegas in eighth place, and Doom rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Dishonored Madden NFL 23 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition Across The Obelisk Fallout 4 Doom Eternal Fallout: New Vegas Spider-Man Remastered Doom

