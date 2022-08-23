Hogwarts Legacy Trailer Features the Dark Arts - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developers Avalanche Software and Portkey Games have released a new trailer for the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy.

In the trailer it shows what could happen if you were to befriend Slytherin student Sebastian Sallow. You will be given the choice of embracing or rejecting the Dark Arts as you uncover his family's mystery through his companion quest line.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed later.

