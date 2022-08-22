Wanted: Dead Launches February 14, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 9 hours ago

Publisher 110 Industries and developer Soleil announced Wanted: Dead has been delayed from Q4 2022 to February 14, 2023. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Wanted: Dead a new hybrid slasher / shooter from the makers of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive. The game follows a week in life of the Zombie Unit, an elite Hong Kong police squad on a mission to uncover a major corporate conspiracy. Play as Lt. Hannah Stone, a hardboiled Hong Kong cop, and plow through mercenaries, gang members and private military contractors in a spectacular cyberpunk adventure.

Key Features:

Hack-and-slash Melee Combat: Use a wide variety of deadly moves and dozens of unique finishers to slice and dice.

Use a wide variety of deadly moves and dozens of unique finishers to slice and dice. Third-Person Shooter: Battle indoors and outdoors using a curated selection of projectile weapons—assault rifles, SMGs, LMGs and grenade launchers.

Battle indoors and outdoors using a curated selection of projectile weapons—assault rifles, SMGs, LMGs and grenade launchers. Brutal Finishers: Over 80 unique finishing moves.

Over 80 unique finishing moves. Cyberpunk: A crazy mix of advanced weaponry and lo-tech 90s retro futurism.

A crazy mix of advanced weaponry and lo-tech 90s retro futurism. Gripping Storyline: The Zombie unit uncovers a major corporate conspiracy in a dystopian version of Hong Kong.

The Zombie unit uncovers a major corporate conspiracy in a dystopian version of Hong Kong. Truly Hardcore Experience: The fights are not going to be easy, steel your resolve and use everything around you as you battle through hordes of mercenaries, synthetics and private security forces.

The fights are not going to be easy, steel your resolve and use everything around you as you battle through hordes of mercenaries, synthetics and private security forces. Beat ‘Em Up the Old School Way: Take down enemies to proceed further, revive the nostalgia in a modern twist on the established genre.

Take down enemies to proceed further, revive the nostalgia in a modern twist on the established genre. AAA Love Letter: An AAA love letter to the sixth generation of consoles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

