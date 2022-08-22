Dungeons 4 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 397 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Realmforge Studios have announced Dungeons 4 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Once upon a time in a realm far, far away, everything was lush and green. The unicorns mingled among the trees and the elves and humans lived peacefully in harmony with their surroundings. Yet somewhere at the edge of a clearing half-hidden among the trees, obscured by a rising veil of fog in the hazy half-darkness of a weather-beaten hut, a shape huddles over a large and ominously glowing crystal ball. A mumbling voice sings ancient formulae, urging the swirling glowing mists inside the crystal to part and give an insight into the future.

“All is in flux, nothing seems certain. Come, oh vagaries of space and time, separate the veil and show us what is yet to come,” the voice grumbles with the hint of an eye faintly reflecting the glow in front of its hood. The shape’s audience, only barely visible in the dim light, leans in closer and listens intently. “Time ebbs and flows, forming pools and wrinkles… but when the mists part only vague images rise from beyond the veil. Shhhh—don’t come too close, you don’t want to disturb my delicate magical weavings do you?” The shape, still bent over the orb, mutters and shoos the other back a bit more into the shadows. “Ah, now it seems to be clearing a little. I can see… something… several somethings, hints of voices echoing in the haze. A baby, something happening on Hill Doom and the coming together of the Council of Snots—what could all this mean?”

In a flash, the light reflected in the eye turns red and a distant evil laughter echoes through the woods. Stay tuned for the return of the Soothsaying Evil!

The Absolute Evil and its trusted *cough* servant, the Dark Elf Thalya, return in Dungeons 4 after the events of its fabulous predecessor to bring about their triumph over the forces of good once more.

Build a cozy and comfortable Dungeon to suit your creatures’ needs and rule over them, then send them out into the Overworld to kindly remind the good people living there that the Absolute Evil rules over their lands. Gather your Evilness in new and dynamic ways and unleash it upon the lush green forests and plains of the Overworld to turn them over to the dark side. But make sure that your Dungeon is well-secured by traps and defended by your creatures, for those pesky Overworlders won’t just twiddle their thumbs while you turn their land into the Absolute Evil’s most pleasurable holiday paradise.

But what is that noise? “Gold, gold, gold and gems, gold and gems and gold!” The ancient song echoes throughout the underworld, accompanied by the clanging steel of hammers and axes. The Dwarves have arrived to claim their share of the abundant resources and together with the Elves and Humans of the Overworld, they send out their raiding parties to find the Dungeon’s heart.

Dungeons 4 keeps the spirit of its predecessor, but everything is now bigger, better, and with even more dynamic Evilness.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles