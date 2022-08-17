Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Ships 1 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 237 Views
Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have announced the hack and slash action RPG, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, has shipped over one million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on June 24, 2022. The game is a spin-off of 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
【世界累計出荷100万本突破】— 『ファイアーエムブレム無双 風花雪月』公式 (@FireEmblemMusou) August 17, 2022
『#FE無双風花雪月』の世界累計出荷本数が100万本を突破しました。ご購入いただいた皆さま、誠にありがとうございます！
現在体験版も配信中ですので、購入を検討されている方はぜひお試しください。
体験版、ご購入はこちらhttps://t.co/bsc0Audbhd pic.twitter.com/5JHRokBDgR
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Very solid performance. I bet we'll see it in Nintendo's next IR report as having sold 1mil outside of Japan.