Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Ships 1 Million Units - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have announced the hack and slash action RPG, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, has shipped over one million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on June 24, 2022. The game is a spin-off of 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

