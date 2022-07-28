Outer Wilds Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 15 - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Mobius Digital announced Outer Wilds will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 15. It will be a free upgrade for owners of the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

The game is currently out on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will have support for native 60 FPS.

View the next-generation trailer below:

