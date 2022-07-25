Mario Strikers: Battle League Tops French Charts, Entire Top 5 Are Switch Games - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 424 Views
Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 28, 2022, according to SELL.
Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) took third place.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West
- F1 22
- Gran Turismo 7
Xbox Series X|S
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- F1 22
- F1 22
- Gran Turismo 7
- Gran Theft Auto V
- F1 22
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- FIFA 22
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Farming Simulator 22
- Football Manager 2022
