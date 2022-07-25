Mario Strikers: Battle League Tops French Charts, Entire Top 5 Are Switch Games - Sales

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 28, 2022, according to SELL.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) took third place.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West F1 22 Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Halo Infinite F1 22

PS4 F1 22 Gran Turismo 7 Gran Theft Auto V Xbox One F1 22 Mass Effect Legendary Edition FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Mario Strikers: Battle League Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports PC The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Farming Simulator 22 Football Manager 2022

