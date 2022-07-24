Stray Enters the Steam Charts in 2nd, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Pre-orders Take 3rd - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 29, 2022, which ended July 24, 2022.

Stray has debuted in second place after its pre-orders the previous week were enough to bring it into the top 10.

MultiVersus Founder's Pack - Standard Edition is the one other new entry to release in the last week. It debuted in ninth place.

Pre-orders for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered were high enough for the game to take third place.

Raft has dropped to two spots to fourth place. Dinkum took fifth place, while No Man's Sky came in sixth place. Valve Index VR Kit remained in seventh palce.

Elden Ring dropped from fourth to eighth place, while Ready or Not dropped from fifth to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck

Stray - NEW Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered - Pre-order Raft Dinkum No Man's Sky Valve Index VR Kit Elden Ring MultiVersus Founder's Pack - Standard Edition - NEW Ready or Not

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

