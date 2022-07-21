Naughty Dog Releases The Last of Us Part I Deep Dive, Showcases PS5 Improvements - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog have released a deep dive video for The Last of Us Part I that features over 10 minutes of gameplay footage.

The video showcases the improvements over the original game. The remake runs at native 4K resolution at a targeted 30 FPS or a dynamic 4K resolution at a targeted 60 FPS.

The Last of Us Part I also makes use the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller features such as haptic feedback and trigger effects, as well as supporting 3D audio. It also has over 60 accessibility options, which is more than what was available in even The Last of Us Part II.

View the video below:

Read details on The Last of Us Part I via the PlayStation Blog below:

From the art direction to the character models, the entire game has been rebuilt from the ground up to take advantage of a new generation of graphical capability, allowing this game to reach the visual fidelity that the studio aspired for when crafting this experience. The PS5’s powerful hardware drives a host of visual benefits, from denser physics with tons of bumpables and chipables (bullets can now rip apart concrete and environmental objects) and cinematics now transition seamlessly to gameplay. Motion matching technology means that character animations flow more convincingly, intuitively and realistically; all adding another layer of believability to characters and their interactions with the world. Further, AI upgrades mean that characters inhabit the world in a more authentic and realistic way, such as buddy characters navigating cover to avoid enemy NPC sightlines more authentically.

The enhancements are all in the name of increasing the game’s immersion, but the improvements don’t stop there. Naughty Dog worked with their community to integrate some fan requests, including a “permadeath” mode, a speedrun-focused mode, and a host of brand-new unlockable costumes for Joel and Ellie. The game also hosts 60-plus accessibility options, outpacing what the developer was able to offer with The Last of Us Part II, and includes a new Audio Description mode, ensuring that play is rewarding and inclusive for all.

The Last of Us Part I will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 2 for $69.99 and will release later for PC.

