PS5 Best-Selling Console in June 2022 in the UK, Xbox Series X|S Sales Jump 31%

posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in June 2022, according to GfK Entertainment.

The Xbox Series X|S came in second place, and the Nintendo Switch in third place. Sales between the three consoles were neck-and-neck.

The PS5 saw hardware sales up two percent month-over-month and is the fourth straight months sales have improved in the UK.

The Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch were the main reasons for hardware sales to increase compared to May. Xbox Series X|S sales jumped 31 percent month-over-month, while Nintendo Switch sales were up 24 percent.

There were over 124,000 game consoles sold in the UK during the month of June, which is up 17 percent compared to May.

So far for 2022, console sales are down 39.1 percent compared to 2021, mainly due to continued stock shortages for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

For 2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling platform, with the Xbox Series X|S in second place, and the PS5 in third place.

GSD data shows that 2.5 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in June, which is an increase of 1.2 percent compared to June 2021. Software sales were also up 49 percent compared to May 2022.

771,000 games were sold at retail, while 1.78 million games were sold on digital stores.

F1 22 was the best-selling game of the month as sales were up 14 percent compared to F1 2021.

FIFA 22 came in second place for another month, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is down two spots to third place. Grand Theft Auto V remained in fourth place.

The Quarry debuted in fifth place on the charts, while Mario Strikers: Battle League debuted in ninth place.

When you look at just the retail charts for the month, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was the best-selling game, followed by Nintendo Switch Sports in second place, and Mario Strikers: Battle League in third place.

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1. F1 22 (EA) 2. FIFA 22 (EA) 3. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 4. Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5. The Quarry (2K Games) 6. Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 7. Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 8. Horizon: Forbidden West (Sony) 9. Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (Nintendo)* 10. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

