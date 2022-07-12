Nordisk Games Acquires The Dark Pictures Anthology Developer Supermassive Games - News

Copenhagen-based Nordisk Games announced it has acquired Supermassive Games, the studio behind The Dark Pictures Anthology series, Until Dawn, and The Quarry.

Nordisk Games before the acquisition purchased a 30.7 percent stake in the studio in March 2021.

"It’s been just over a year since we began working closely with the team at Nordisk Games and the experience and expertise they have brought, plus the additional resources that come from being part of a larger family of studios, have been clear," said Supermassive Games CEOPete Samuels.

"I’m sure I can speak for everyone at Supermassive when I say that, having had such a positive experience over the past year, it wasn’t a difficult decision when Mikkel Weider, Markus Windelen, and the team at Nordisk Games wanted to explore increasing their investment. I’m excited about where this partnership will take us next."

Nordisk Games CEO Mikkel Weider added, "In the year we’ve worked alongside Pete and Joe and the whole Supermassive team, it’s been clear to us the amount of talent, as well as how much potential there is to further develop the kinds of story and narrative-driven games they excel at.

"In acquiring 100% of the studio we’ll be able to increase our support to the team, and most importantly, continue the great working relationship we have with them."

