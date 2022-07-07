Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Tops the Japan Charts, Hardware Sales Jump - Sales

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 104,315 units, according to Famitsu for the week July 3, 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in second place with sales of 20,169 units, while Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (NS) has dropped from first to third place with sales of 17,841 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fourth place with sales of 9,937 units and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) remained fifth place with sales of 8,887 units.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) re-entered the top 10 in sixth place with sales of 8,169 units.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (NS) dropped from third to seventh place with sales of 7,872 units. Minecraft (NS) remained eighth place with sales of 7,444 units.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is down two spots to ninth place with 7,101 units sold. Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 5,953 units.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch and one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 84,281 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 24,361 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 12,530 units, the 3DS sold 214 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 15 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 104,315 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 20,169 (532,470) [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Nintendo, 06/24/22) – 17,841 (115,379) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,937 (4,701,588) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 8,887 (786,697) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 8,169 (117,694) [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 7,872 (130,384) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,444 (2,691,916) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,101 (3,195,829) [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 06/10/22) – 5,953 (58,816)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 43,789 (1,971,212) Switch – 28,063 (18,446,910) PlayStation 5 – 20,028 (1,479,080) Switch Lite – 12,429 (4,783,517) Xbox Series X – 9,756 (123,620) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,333 (248,465) Xbox Series S – 2,774 (136,884) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 214 (1,200,620) PlayStation 4 – 15 (7,819,733)

