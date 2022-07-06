Fall Guys Tops 50 Million Players Since Going Free-to-Play Two Weeks Ago - News

Developer Mediatonic on June 21 made Fall Guys a free-to-play game, as well as releasing it on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store. It was already available on the PlayStation 4, and PC.

The official Twitter account for Fall Guys announced the game has surpassed 50 million players since it went free-to-play two weeks ago. This is up from 20 million players in 48 hours.

Fall Guys first released as a paid game on August 4, 2020 for the PS4 and PC.

We're in absolute disbelief...



50 million players in 2 weeks!!!



U N B E L I E V A B L E



THANKS EVERYONE! 🌍️ pic.twitter.com/YU7aNzUBOT — Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 6, 2022

