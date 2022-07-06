Fall Guys Tops 50 Million Players Since Going Free-to-Play Two Weeks Ago - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 426 Views
We're in absolute disbelief...— Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 6, 2022
50 million players in 2 weeks!!!
U N B E L I E V A B L E
THANKS EVERYONE! 🌍️ pic.twitter.com/YU7aNzUBOT
Quite impressive. It is a quality title, stablished an now free.
Also review title and report to be "added 50M" downloads after going free. This new from mediatonic doesn't seem to count what they sold before going free.