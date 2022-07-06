Biomutant Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 6 - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Experiment 101 announced Biomutant will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 6 for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99.

Users who own the PS4 and Xbox One versions can upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version for free.

Biomutant first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25, 2021.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S trailer below:

Read details on the next-generation versions below:

PlayStation 5 Technical Details

Choose between three different graphic modes:

Quality: 30 frames per second 4K resolution

30 frames per second 4K resolution Quality Unleashed: 40-plus frames per second, averaging 50 to 60 frames per second, up to 4K resolution

40-plus frames per second, averaging 50 to 60 frames per second, up to 4K resolution Performance: 60 frames per second locked at 1440p

Biomutant on the PlayStation 5 unleashes not only framerates but also the power of the DualSense. Feel even more immersed with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion control, and speaker sound. On top of that the PlayStation-exclusive Activity Cards will also offer a variety of different ways to jump straight back into Biomutant. If you already own the PlayStation 4 version, you will be able to upgrade to this enhanced version for free and you can even bring those delicious PlayStation 4 save files with you!

Xbox Series S|X Technical Details

On Xbox Series X, Biomutant offers native 4k resolution with up to 60 FPS, the Xbox Series S offers a 1440p resolution and up to 60 FPS as well.

These are the three different graphic modes:

Quality: 30 frames per second at 4K resolution (1440p on Series S)

30 frames per second at 4K resolution (1440p on Series S) Quality Unleashed: 40-plus frames per second, averaging at 50 tot 60 frames per second, up to 4K resolution (1440p on Series S)

40-plus frames per second, averaging at 50 tot 60 frames per second, up to 4K resolution (1440p on Series S) Performance: 60 frames per second locked at 1440p (1080p on Series S)

