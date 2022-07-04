Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Enters the French Charts, Horizon Forbidden West Takes 2nd - Sales

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 25, 2022, according to SELL.

Horizon: Forbidden West (PS5) re-entered the top five in second place.

The limited edition of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (NS) debuted in third place, while the standard edition debuted in fourth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is down three spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 The Quarry

Xbox Series X|S

Halo Infinite Forza Horizon 5 Assassin's Creed Valhalla

PS4 The Quarry Gran Turismo 7 FIFA 22 Xbox One The Quarry Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Mario Strikers: Battle League Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - Limited Edition Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes PC Farming Simulator 22 Football Manager 2022 The Sims 4

