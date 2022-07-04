Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Enters the Swiss Charts in 3rd Place - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Mario Strikers: Battle League has remained in first place in its third week on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 25th week of 2022.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three, Hopes debuted in third place.

Nintendo Switch Sports remained in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot fourth place. FIFA 22 is down from fourth to fifth place and Minecraft is up one spot to sixth place.

There are a total of nine Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, and one multiplatform title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 25, 2022: Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo Switch Sports Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Minecraft Mario Party Superstars Kirby and the Forgotten Land Pokémon Legends: Arceus Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl

