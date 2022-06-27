Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Tops the UK Charts - Sales

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has debuted in first place the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending June 24, 2022.

This is the second game in the Fire Emblem Warriors series and it sold 45.3 percent more copies in its first week than the first game, Fire Emblem Warriors, did.

Sales for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes were about one percent less than 2018's Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition and 76 percent lower than 2020's Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Horizon Forbidden West dropped down to second place as sales slid 38 percent. Mario Strikers: Battle League remained in third place for a second week as sales were down 37 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - NEW Horizon: Forbidden West Mario Strikers: Battle League Mario Kart 8 Deluxe LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Legends: Arceus Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Grand Theft Auto V

