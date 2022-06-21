Steam Summer Sale Starts This Thursday, June 23 - News

Valve will kick off the annual Steam Summer Sale this Thursday, June 23 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST. The sale will run until Thursday, July 7 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST.

As per usual, there will be tons of games discounted during the sale. This includes games on all genres from the biggest AAA titles to the smallest indie games.

There will be a discovery queue that will help find games that might interest you and you will be able to do your searches through genres, sub-genres, specialty categories, and tags.

Like in years past, you will be able to earn and collect Summer Sale trading cards and craft badges to personalize your Steam profile.

