Here is the New PlayStation Plus Games Lineup for North America - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially launched the new PlayStation Plus in North America today, which features over 400 games for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, nearly 300 PlayStation 3 games, and nearly 40 PlayStation classic games.

The new PlayStation Plus is available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium and combines the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service. It is available now in Asia, Japan, and North America, and will launch in Europe on June 22.

PlayStation Plus Essential is the same as the old PlayStation Plus service, including online multiplayer, free monthly games, and discounts. PlayStation Plus Extra includes the same benefits, as well as access to over 400 PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games. PlayStation Plus Premium also includes PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 1, and PSP games.

Check out the complete list via VideoGamesChronicle below:

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games on PlayStation Plus in North America:

11-11 Memories Retold

2Dark

8 Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Absolver Downfall

Abzu

Ace of Sea Food

Adrift

Agatha Christie The ABC Murders

Agents of Mayhem

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Alienation

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Arc The Lad: Twilight of Spirits

Ashen

Ash of Gods

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Astebreed

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Flashback Classics Vol. 1 Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Avicii Invector

Bad North

Baja Edge of Control

Control Balan Wonderworld

Batman Arkham Knight

Battle Chaser Knight War

Battlefield 1

Bee Simulator

Beyond: Two Souls

BigSky: Infinity

Bioshock Remastered

Bioshock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite The Complete Edition

Black Mirror

Blasphemous Wounds of Eventide

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Call of Cthulu

Call of Duty Black Ops 3

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Car Mechanic Simulator

Cartoon Network Battle Crashers

Celeste

Chess Ultra

CHild of Light

Children of Morta

Chronos: Before The Ashes

Cities Skylines

Clouds of Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

Control: Ultimate Edition

Crashing Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy

Criss Tales

Crysis Remastered

Dangerous Golf

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders 2

Darksiders 3

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Days Gone

DLC – The Game

Dead Cells

Deadlight Director’s Cut

Dead Nation

Death Squared

Death Stranding

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Deliver Us the Moon

Demon’s Souls

Descenders

Desperados 3

Destruction Allstars

Detroit: Become Human

Disaster Report 4

Doom (2016)

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair

Eat Them

Electronic Super Joy

Elex

El Hijo: A Wild West Tale

Embr: Firefighting with friends

Empire of Sin

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

Everspace

Everybody’s Golf

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3

3 Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 4

FIA European Truck Racing

Ex Fighting Layer

Final Exam

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Fluster Cluck

Foreclosed

For Honour

For the King

Friday the 13th

Frost Punk

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

Ghostrunner

Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams

Dreams God of War

God of War 3: Remastered

Gods Will Fall

Golf with your Friends

Goosebumps The Game

Grand Ages Medieval

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Rush Remastered

Gravity Rush 2

Greed Fall

Grip

Gunvolt Chronicles

Hamster Ball

Harvest Moon Light of Hope

Light of Hope Harvest Moon Mad Dash

Harvest Moon One World

Heavy Rain

Hello Neighbour

Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition

Homefront The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive Storm Warning

Hue

Human Fall Flat

I am Bread

I am Dead

inFamous First Light

inFamous Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice Gods Among Us

Among Us Injustice 2

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf

John Wick Hex

Jotun

Journey to the Savage Planet

Jumping Flash

Jumpjet Rex

Key We

Killzone Shadow Fall

Kinetica

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Kingdom New Lands

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Kingdom Two Crowns

Knack

Kona

Last Day of June

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Left Alive

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Leo’s Fortune

Little Big Planet 3

Little Nightmares

Lock’s Quest

LocoRoco Remastered

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Lumines Remastered

Mafia Definitive Edition

Mafia 2 Definitive Edition

Mafia 3 Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Matterfall

MediEvil

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Last Light Redux

Might Number 9

MINIT

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition

Monster Hunter World

Monster Truck Championship

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat X

X Mount & Blade: Warband

Moving Out

Mud Runner

MX vs ATV All Out

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja

Nascar Heats

NBA 2K22

2K22 NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Playgrounds 2 Necromunda Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nighogg 2

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2

Nioh

No Straight Roads

Numblast

Observation

Observer

Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey: New and Tasty

Omega Quintet

Outcast Second Contact

Outer Wilds

Overcooked 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League

Party Hard

Patapon

Patapon 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters

PixelJunk Racers

Pixel Piracy

Planet Minigolf

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Director’s Cut Portal Knight

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Grid Prey

Primal

Prison Architect

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold’Em Poker Championship

Pure Pool

QBert Rebooted

Rad Rodgers

Rainbow Moon

Ratchet and Clank

Rebel Galaxy

Red Dead Redemption 2

Redeemer Enhanced Edition

Enhanced Edition Red Faction Guerrilla Remarstered

Guerrilla Remarstered Reel Fishing Road Trip Adventure

Relicta

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 7

Resogun

Returnal

Rez Infinite

Ride 4

Rise of Kasai

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3

Rogue Galaxy

Rogue Stormers

R-Type Final 2

Saints Row The Third: Remastered

The Third: Remastered Seasons After Fall

Secret Neighbour

Serious Sam Collection

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue 3

Sine Mora EX

Siren

Sky Dive

Sky Drift

Sky Drift Infinity

Sky Fighter

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Soma

Soul Calibur VI

South Park The Stick of Truth

South Park The Fractured But Whole

Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced

Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced

Space Hulk Tactics

Space Junkies

Sparkle Unleashed

Splitlings

Starlink Battle for Atlas

Star Ocean First Departure

Star Trek Bridge Crew

Super Star Wars

Steep

Stellaris

Stranded Deep

Strider

Street Fighter 2 HD Remix

2 HD Remix Surgeon Simulator

Surviving Mars

Tearaway Unfolded

Telling lies

Tennis World Tour 2

Terraria

Tetris Effect Connected

Connected The Artful Escape

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Council

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Man of Medan The Elder Scrolls Online

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Last Tinker

The Lego Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Mark of Kai

The mEssenger

The Raven Remastered

The Secret of Monkey Island

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Turing Test

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Wonderful 101

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine

Thomas Was Alone

Tom Clancy’s The Division

The Division Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden

Toukiden 2

Tour De France 2021

Tower Fall Ascesion

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Tricky towers

Trine 4

Tropico 5

TT: Isle of Man Ride of the Edge

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

4: A Thief’s End Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted: The Nathan Dark Collection

Until Dawn

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velocibox

Velocity Ultra

Victor Vran Overkill

Wikings: Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor

Warhammer 40,000: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Vermintide

War of the Monsters

Warriors All-Stars

Watch Dogs

Werewolf The Apocalypse: Earthblood

Werewolves Within

Wild Arms

Wild Arms 3

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World of Final Fantasy

WRC 10 The Official Game

Wreckfest

XCOM 2

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Zombi

Zombi Army 4

PlayStation 3 games via streaming on PlayStation Plus in North America:

Air Conflicts – Secret Wars

Air Conflicts Vietnam

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

All Zombies Must Die

Alone in the Dark

Anarchy Rush Hour

Anna

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Warzone Earth Aqua Panic

Arcana Heart 3

Arcana Heart 3: Love Ma

Armageddon Riders

Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Asura’s Wrath

Atelier Ayesha

Atelier Escha & Logy

Atelier Rorona

Atelier Shallie – Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Bang Bang Racing

Batman Arkham Origins

Origins Battle Fantasia

Battle of Tiles EX

Battle Princess of Arcadia

Bellator MMA Onslaught

Big Sky Infinity

Bionic Commando Rearmed

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

Runner 2

Runner 2 Black Knight Sword

Bladestrom Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War

Blazblue: Calamity Trigger

Blood Knights

Disney’s Bolt

Brink

Burn, Zombie Burn

Capcom Arcade Cabinet

Arcade Cabinet Disney’s Cars 2

Disney’s Cars: Mater-National Championship

Disney’s Cars: Race O Rama

Castlevania Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Castlevania Lord of Shadow HD

Cel Damage

Champion Jockey

Chime Super Delyxe

Class of Heroes 2

Comet Crash

Crash Commando

Critter Crunch

Cuboid

Dark Sector

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Dark Void

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior The Game

Dead or Alive 5

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Death Track ressurection

Deception IV Blood Ties

Deception Iv The Nightmare princess

Derrick the Death Fin

detuned.

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Colleciton

Disgaea 3

Disgaea 4

Disgaea D2

Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Mickey 2: The Power of Two Disney’s Brave

Disney Universe

Dive Kick

Doc Clock

Dogfight 1942

Double Dragon neon

Dragon Fin Soup

Dragon’s Lair

Dragon’s Lair 2

Duke Nukem Forever

Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 6

Dynasty Warriors 7

Dynasty Warriors: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7: Extreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Extreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force Insect Armageddon

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

Eat Them!

echocrhome PS3

Elefunk

Enemy Front

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Escape Dead Island

Ethan Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout New Vegas

F.E.A.R.

Final Exam

Final Fight Double Impact

Frogger Returns

Fuel Overdose

Disney’s G-Force

Ghostbusters Sanctum of Slime

God of War Ascension

God of War

God of War 2

Go! Sports Sky

Greg Hasting’s Paintball 2

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

Hamster Ball

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip

Hoard

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hunted: The Demon’s Forge

Hustle Kings

Ibb & Obb

Ico

inFamous

inFamous 2

inFamous 2: Festival of Blood

Injustice Gods Among Us: Ultimate Edition

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos.

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jimmie Johnson’s Anything with an Engine

Joe Danger 2

Judge Dee: The City God Case

Karateki

Knytt underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

Led and Gold

Legasista

Lego Batman

Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

Lego Indiana Jones

Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

Lego Pirate of the Caribbean

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars

Linger in Shadows

LocoRoco: Cocoreccho

Lost Planet

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

Magic Orbz

Magus

Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom

Mamorukin Curse

Mars: War Logs

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Motorstorm Apocalypse

Motorstorm RC Complete

MX vs ATV Alive

Reflect MX vs ATV

MX vs ATV Untamed

Narco Terror

Ninja Gaiden 3

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden 2

Nobunaga’s Ambition

Numblast

Okabu

Papa & Yo

Penny Arcade Adventures: Precipice of Darkness Episode 1

Penny Arcade Adventures: Precipice of Darkness Episode 2

Disney’s Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension

Pid

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Piyotama

Planet Minigolf

Planet Under Attack

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3

Proteus

Puppeteer

Puzzle Agent

Quantum Theory

Rag Doll Kung Fu

Rage

Ragnarok Odyssey Ace

Raiden IV Overkill

Rain

Disney’s Rataouille

Ratchet & Clank All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault

Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in time

Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty

Ratchet & Clank Into the Nexus

Raw

Record of Agarest War

Record of Agarest War 2

Record of Agarest War Zero

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction Battlegrounds

Red Johnson’s Chronicles

Red Johnson’s Chronicle : One Against All

Resident Evil 4 HD

HD Resident Evil 5 Gold

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles

Resident Evil The Umbrella Chronicles

Resistance 3

Retro City Rampage DX

Retrograde

Ricochet HD

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rocket Knight

Rogue Warrior

Rotastic

R Type Dimensions

Sacred 3: Gold Edition

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Sam and Max Beyond Space and Time

Sam and Max The Devil’s Playhouse

Samurai Warriors 4

Sanctum 2

Savage Moon

Shatter

Sid Meier‘s Civilization Revolution

Siren: Blood Curse

Skull Girls Encore

Skydive: Proximity Flight

Sky Drift

Sky Fighter

Slender The Arrival

Smash Cards

Snake Ball

Sniper Elite V2

Soldier X 2

Soldier X

Space Ace

Spelunker HD

Split/Second

Star Drone

Star Raiders

Starwhal

Street Fighter 3: Third Strike

Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix

Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix

Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People

Syberia

About a Blob

Mutant Blobs Attack

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness

The Darkness 2

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Guided Fate: Paradox

Paradox The King of Fighters XIII

The Last Guy

The Under Garden

Thunder Wolves

Tokyo Jungle

Toy Home

Toy Story Mania

Trash Panic

Trinity Souls of ZillO’ll

Disney’s Tron

Truck Racer

Urban Trial Freestyle

Velocity Ultra

Vessel

Voodoo Chronicles

Wakeboarding HD

Warlords

Warriors Legends of Troy

Warriors 3 Orochi

When Vikings Attack

White KNight Chronicles

XBlaze Code: Embryo

XCOM: Enemy Within

Yaira: Ninja Gaiden

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball

Zombie Tycoon 2

PlayStation Classics games on PlayStation Plus in North America:

Ape Escape

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

echochrome

Fantasvision

Hot Shots Golf

Hot Shots Tennis

IQ: Intelligent Qube

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak 2

Jak 3

Jak X Combat Racing

Jumping Flash

Kinetica

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Okage Shadow King

Primal

Red Faction

Red Faction 2

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Rise of the Kasai

Rogue Galaxy

Siren

Star Wars Bounty Hunter

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Racer Revenge

Syphon Filter

Tekken 2

The Mark of Kri

War of the Monsters

Wild Arms

Wild Arms 3

Worms Armageddon

Worms World Party

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

