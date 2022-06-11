Paper Animal RPG Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 178 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Azurexis have has roguelike RPG, Paper Animal RPG, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A Kickstarter campaign for the game will launch soon.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A RPG roguelike where you can explore a colorful world, fight scary enemies, and relax with your friends at the campfire!

In this cute animal RPG, inspired by the likes of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon and Paper Mario, explore dungeons, make friends, unlock achievements, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles