Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Trailer Features the Eulalia the Prayee Boss Fight

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Acme Gamestudio have released a new trailer for the action RPG, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, that features the Eulalia the Prayee boss fight.

View the trailer below:

Read the latest information on the game below:

Inspired by both Greek and Roman mythology, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars takes players deep into the heart of the cursed city of Aphes, its streets patrolled by swarms of monsters and powerful beasts. Take a look at one of them—Eulalia, the Harpy Queen—in action below.

The battle against Eulalia highlights the strengths and scope of combat in Asterigos: Curse of the Stars. Players will have to adapt to battle at long and close range, tackling both the transformed songstress and her harpy minions in a deadly, graceful dance. Think you’re up to the challenge in this ‘Souls-like’ action RPG? Wishlist the game on Steam now and prepare for battle later this year.

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars holds more than just dramatic setpiece battles. Playing as young warrior Hilda, players will delve into the streets, tunnels and marble courtyards of Aphes on a quest to unravel its secrets, and perhaps break the curse once and for all. A good eye for hidden paths will be key, as well as mastery of a wide variety of weapons. Sword-and-shield, dual blades, spears, hammers all have their own strengths. For warriors who favor a ranged approach, mystical staves and bracelets provide magical options as well.

Harpies are just one of the many threats awaiting in Aphes. With over twenty boss battles and dozens of regular enemy types to cross blades with, the city will test Hilda and her skills to breaking point. Tackle dangerous side-quests as you face increasingly deadly threats. Track down forgotten documents, and piece together Hilda’s own diary to bring the truth to light.

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars also stands as a showcase of the power of the Unreal Engine, and what smaller studios can accomplish with it. Featuring detailed, cinematic animation and a world full of gorgeous vistas to behold, Taiwanese team Acme Gamestudio are bringing their A-game.

Here is an overview of the game:

Discover the long forgotten secrets and hidden paths in this high fantasy world, featuring exhilarating battle encounters, interconnected maps full of places to explore, and an immersive story where every choice matters. Play as Hilda—a brave young warrior from the Northwind Legion who embarks on a journey to the cursed city in order to save her lost father. The gameplay elements inspired by soulslike games alongside a lighter, dynamic combat system, create a fresh take on the modern action RPG genre, providing you with a harmonious difficulty and exploration balance.

Key Features:

Explore the magnificent city of Aphes inspired by classical Greek designs and unveil the truth behind the city’s curse.

Combine and change your weapons on the go. Equip two different types of weapon at once and become unpredictable in combat.

Battle more than 60 different enemies and encounter 22 bosses in the main story and side quests.

Decide the fate of Aphes. Every decision you make in Asterigos matters and will affect the story.

Asterigos matters and will affect the story. Find over 100 collectables, complete numerous side quests, and forge your destiny in the NewGame+ mode.

Explore the Streets of Aphes

Welcome to Aphes—a city-state full of magic and wonder inspired by ancient Rome and classical Greek designs. From the mist-covered bazaar streets to gloomy sewers, the enigmatic forests at the city’s outskirts to deep chasms full of glittering crystals, the landscapes of Aphes are full of beauty and dangers.

Decide on Your Combat Style

Choose from a variety of ranged and melee weapons on the go and combine them as you wish! The talent system allows you to pick and expand your combat style by choosing two out of six completely different weapons: sword and shield, dual blades, spear, hammer, staff or even magic bracelets. Equip a magical staff to obliterate your foes from the distance or switch to a gigantic battle hammer to squish them in a close combat.

Fight a Plethora of Challenging Enemies

Whilst Aphes might distract you with its breathtaking views, this city is not for the faint of heart. Fight your way through 60 different monsters and encounter 22 unique bosses—each with its own unique battle mechanics.

Immerse Yourself in the Story

Every choice and every decision you make matters. Your journey in Aphes will lead you to discover the truth behind the city’s curse, letting you piece together its history through conversations, discovered documents and cinematics, as well as Hilda’s own diary, which she’ll update with sketches and observations.

Build Your Own Legacy

The world of Asterigos is full of secrets and untold stories. Find over 100 collectibles, complete numerous side quests and build on your legacy in the New Game+ mode!

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this fall.

