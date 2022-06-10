Street Fighter 6 to Have Cross-Play and Rollback Net Code - News

Capcom during a Summer Game Fest 2022 in-person event announced Street Fighter 6 will have cross-play support and uses rollback netcode for online matches. The news was tweeted by YouTuber Maximilian Dood and GameSpot's Tamoor Hussain.

Street Fighter 6 will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam in 2023.

Confirmed from the devs directly. Street Fighter VI will have cross play. — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) June 10, 2022

Tried to ask if it was better rollback than SF5 but they said they had nothing further to say currently. Also said they had nothing to add on Crossplay, which is happening. https://t.co/2xXf9a1gDm — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) June 11, 2022

Here is an overview of the game:

Street Fighter 6, the next game in the iconic series, will release in 2023!

Take part in the Fighting Ground, which focuses on the classic fighting game experience with modes from previous games in the series.

Two new modes will be available alongside: World Tour, an immersive single-player story experience, and Battle Hub, which will further expand the scope of player communication and engagement.

Your Moment. Your Fight.

Stay tuned for more information!

