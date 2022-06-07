Microsoft Trademarks Contraband - News

Publisher Microsoft and Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios at E3 2021 announced "cooperative smuggler's paradise," Contraband, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Microsoft on June 2nd filed for a trademark for Contraband with the USPTO. It was filed in the categories of "game software; computer game software; downloadable computer programs, namely, game software for use on computers, video game players, and electronic and wireless devices."

While it isn't confirmed we will see the game at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase it is entirely possible. The showcase takes place this Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK and can be watched on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, Twitter.com, Facebook.com, and TikTok.

View a trailer of the game below:

