Shenmue Creator Announces Air Twister for Apple Arcade - News

Shenmue III developer YS NET and Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki have announced a fantasy endless shooter, Air Twister, for Apple Arcade. It will launch on June 24.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Soar through the sky battling against invaders in this all-new fantasy endless shooter from legendary game creator, Yu Suzuki. Players will assume the role of Princess Arch fighting back against bizarre invaders to save their planet from destruction. They’ll rain down their homing arrows to trace graceful arcs of light across beautiful, artfully crafted stages, before they pierce their foes. With a fun and easy touchscreen swipe-shooting gameplay mechanic, the destiny of the planet is in the player’s hands.

Key Features:

Find something new every time you play in each of the 12 stages!

Over 20 different creatures of the Vanguard will thwart your way and 10 unique bosses await your challenge at the end of the worlds!

Collect Stars to power up your Princess and unlock new game modes!

Simple touch controls make play fun and easy! Or connect a gamepad for an arcade-like experience!

arcade-like experience! Shoot for the top and compete in score and ranking categories with players all around the world!

