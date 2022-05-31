White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch in September - News

Publisher PQube and developer SONNORI announced the survival horror game, White Day: A Labyrinth Named School, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in September.

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School originally released for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

On the eve of the gift-giving holiday White Day, new Yeondu High School student, Lee Hee-min, sneaks into school to hide a box of candies for the girl of his dreams. But when the shutters slam shut, he finds himself trapped in the building overnight, hunted by killer janitors and haunted by the troubled souls of the dead.

Can Hee-min remain hidden while searching for clues to uncover the dark secrets of the building’s past? Or will the horrors that stalk the school’s eerie hallways by night claim his life before he can escape? With no weapons and limited supplies, there’s little room for error in this tense, stealth-based, Korean Horror classic, brimming with secrets, branching stories, and multiple endings.

Key Features:

Classic Horror for a New Generation – A contemporary reimagining of the notorious 2001 first-person Korean survival horror, considered by many to be one of the scariest games ever made. All new visual and audio effects, an additional playable character in Yoo Ji-min, reimagined ghosts, and special endings.

– A contemporary reimagining of the notorious 2001 first-person Korean survival horror, considered by many to be one of the scariest games ever made. All new visual and audio effects, an additional playable character in Yoo Ji-min, reimagined ghosts, and special endings. Suspenseful Cat-and-Mouse Gameplay – Explore a dense network of rooms and hallways by candlelight, while evading the murderous janitors who patrol them. Stay out of sight, turn out the lights, and try not to make a sound!

– Explore a dense network of rooms and hallways by candlelight, while evading the murderous janitors who patrol them. Stay out of sight, turn out the lights, and try not to make a sound! Terrifying Ghost Encounters – Come face-to-face with 20 unique ghosts, each more horrifying than the last. Collect ghost stories to learn more about their chilling and often tragic origins.

– Come face-to-face with 20 unique ghosts, each more horrifying than the last. Collect ghost stories to learn more about their chilling and often tragic origins. Mind-Bending Puzzles – Collect key items, solve devious riddles, and race against the clock to save your friends. Beware of puzzle solutions changing every playthrough.

– Collect key items, solve devious riddles, and race against the clock to save your friends. Beware of puzzle solutions changing every playthrough. Traditional Survival Horror Mechanics – Inventory management, resource based save points, limited healing items, and instant game over events to keep you on the edge of your seat!

– Inventory management, resource based save points, limited healing items, and instant game over events to keep you on the edge of your seat! Multiple Endings – Discover other students trapped in the school and interact with them by picking from branching dialogue options. Your choices and actions will significantly alter the outcome of the story, with 10 different endings possible.

– Discover other students trapped in the school and interact with them by picking from branching dialogue options. Your choices and actions will significantly alter the outcome of the story, with 10 different endings possible. Dynamic Scare System – Adjust the game’s difficulty for an entirely new experience. Play on Hard and Hell modes to set a time limit, ramp up the scares and ghost activity, with hauntings ready to spring when you least expect it.

– Adjust the game’s difficulty for an entirely new experience. Play on Hard and Hell modes to set a time limit, ramp up the scares and ghost activity, with hauntings ready to spring when you least expect it. Bonus Costume Downloadable Content Included – Over 30 additional costumes unlocked for all characters, from alternative school uniforms to bathing suits!

Characters:

Hee-Min Lee – A brand new transfer student to Yeondu High School, protagonist Hee-Min Lee sneaks back into school on the eve of White Day to hide some candies in the homeroom of the girl of his dreams—and is immediately drawn into a nightmare game or life and death.

– A brand new transfer student to Yeondu High School, protagonist Hee-Min Lee sneaks back into school on the eve of White Day to hide some candies in the homeroom of the girl of his dreams—and is immediately drawn into a nightmare game or life and death. So-Young Han – The object of Hee-Min’s affections, So-Young is the most popular girl in school. Hee-Min Lee finds her diary accidentally abandoned on a bench, and resolves to return it overnight – along with candies.

– The object of Hee-Min’s affections, So-Young is the most popular girl in school. Hee-Min Lee finds her diary accidentally abandoned on a bench, and resolves to return it overnight – along with candies. Sung-A Kim – Another student trapped inside the building overnight, Sung-A Kim is a confident and outspoken girl who’s jealous the attention So-Young Han receives. Quick to temper, she demands a lot of Hee-Min Lee.

– Another student trapped inside the building overnight, Sung-A Kim is a confident and outspoken girl who’s jealous the attention So-Young Han receives. Quick to temper, she demands a lot of Hee-Min Lee. Ji-Hyeon Seol – Normally timid, Ji-Hyeon’s inquisitive nature means she battles her shyness to help Hee-Min investigate the secrets lurking behind the walls of Yeondu High School—and get to the bottom of why she was lured there.

