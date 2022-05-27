Nintendo Switch Online to Add SNES and NES Games - Congo's Caper, Rival Turf!, and Pinball - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 288 Views
Nintendo announced it will be adding three games to Super Nintendo Entertainment System and Nintendo Entertainment System apps for the Nintendo Switch Online. The SNES games are Congo’s Caper and Rival Turf! and the NES game is Pinball.
In Japan, instead of Congo’s Caper the third game is Umihara Kawase.
View a trailer of the three games below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Pinball wasn't already on NSO?!
The arcade version is a available on Arcade Archives, but the NES version wasn’t.
Wish they'd stop scraping the bottom of the barrel and just give us stuff for other systems.
I think I enjoyed Pinball way back in the day. It's the game I'm most excited about on this list...which is kinda sad...
This drip feed is pathetic. There is no reason to not have released this titles, or any NES/SNES/N64 titles for that matter, sooner.
Honestly. What are you expecting from these consoles? Maybe one day they'll just drop 100 NES and SNES games all of a sudden? lol Most of Nintendo's 1st party library is on these platforms and 3rd parties would rather do their own thing.
I haven't played any of these, when I saw pinball I thought it was pinbot for a minute, which would have been cool. All 3 look okay, whenever I sign back up for online I'll give them a try. Hopefully whenever Nintendo does their big Summer direct they finally announce Mario rpg as well as the next dozen N64 games that will come out over the year.
Only one of these games looks to be worth playing. Trust me, I played Rival Turf, it's nothing special.