Nintendo Switch Online to Add SNES and NES Games - Congo's Caper, Rival Turf!, and Pinball

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will be adding three games to Super Nintendo Entertainment System and Nintendo Entertainment System apps for the Nintendo Switch Online. The SNES games are Congo’s Caper and Rival Turf! and the NES game is Pinball.

In Japan, instead of Congo’s Caper the third game is Umihara Kawase.

View a trailer of the three games below:

