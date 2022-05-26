Jim Ryan: Reaction to New PlayStation Plus Has Been 'Extremely Positive' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan during a business briefing claims the reaction to the launch of new PlayStation Plus in Asia has been "extremely positive."

"We’re very proud of the work that we’ve done on this service and it’s only two days [old] so it’s far too early, but the very initial market reaction is extremely positive," said Ryan via VideoGamesChronicle.

"I think if we execute well as we implement this service, beyond Asia to Japan and then to the US and then to Europe, the possibility for us to significantly grow our subscriber base is really real, particularly as sales of PS5 consoles start to accelerate extremely rapidly."

The new service launched earlier this week in Asia on May 23 and it did have a bumpy launch as there was an error that caused people who bought PlayStation Plus at a discount being charged more when upgrading to one of the higher tiers.

The revamped PlayStation Plus will also launch in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22.

Sony has also revealed some original PlayStation and PSP titles on the PlayStation Plus classic game catalog will be adding Trophies. It was noted this is an optional feature for developers to add to their game.

