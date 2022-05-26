Nintendo Switch Sports and LEGO Star Wars Top the Australian Charts - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports has remained in first place in its third week on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 22, 2022.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga also remained in second place. Two Point Campus is in third place, while FIFA 22 shot its way up 10th to fourth place.

Grand Theft Auto V dropped one spot to fifth place and Elden Ring is down three spots to sixth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down from sixth to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Nintendo Switch Sports LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Two Point Campus FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Elden Ring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K22 Kirby And The Forgotten Land Gran Turismo 7

